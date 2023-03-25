wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes To Battle Solo Sikoa On Next Week’s WWE Raw, Face-To-Face With Roman Reign On SmackDown

March 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes will face Solo Sikoa in the ring next week on Raw before going face-to-face with Roman Reigns on Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Rhdoes will battle Sikoa on Raw before he confronts Reigns on next week’s Smackdown.

Rhodes is of course facing Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, RAW, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

