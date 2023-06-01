wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz Advertised for Tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown

June 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The Mohegan Sun Arena website is advertising a matchup featuring Raw Superstars Cody Rhodes and The Miz for tomorrow’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. This will more than likely be the local dark match main event for tomorrow’s show.

Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s edition of WWE SmackDown airing live on FOX:

* Roman Reigns Celebrates 1000 days As Champion
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Montez Ford vs. LA Knight
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Lacey Evans vs. Zelina Vega

