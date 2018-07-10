Cody Rhodes vs. TK O’Ryan Added to ROH: Honor For All

ROH has confirmed that Cody Rhodes vs. TK O’Ryan has been added to ROH: Honor For All. The event takes place on July 20th and 411 will have live coverage…

* Proving Ground Match: WOH Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Karen Q

* Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Cody Rhodes vs. TK O’Ryan

* Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven

* The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Addiction

* NWA World Title Match: Champion Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon

* TV Title Match: Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Scorpio Sky

* World Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young