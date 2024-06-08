– During a recent edition of The Babyfaces Podcast, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes discussed how he wanted his matches to be booked after winning the title from Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on how he wanted his matches to look after becoming champion: “Big thing for me was, I wanted the matches to reflect a different time for the title, and I don’t know if the Logan [Paul] one checked that box necessarily, but I can tell you the first AJ match certainly did, in terms of what myself as champion would look like. I think a thing to avoid, pitfall, is to make the comparisons to what Roman did because it was such a unique time, Roman carrying WWE through COVID and having the titles for so many years and all that.”

On wanting to make it his own thing: “For me, it’s all about making it my own thing, and the reality is, if WrestleMania XL was the peak, then it was a really incredible peak. But I had a good tendency to see where the puck is going in the industry, and I think it only gets better from here.”

The champ Cody Rhodes defends his title again, one week from today, at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. He faces AJ Styles in an I Quit Match for the Undisputed Championship. The event will be held on Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.