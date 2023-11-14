Cody Rhodes on Not Wanting to be the Weak Link in WarGames

– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes discussed competing in his first-ever WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series later this month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cody Rhodes on his father creating WarGames: “I really want to almost, like, wax poetic about it in terms of how it’s Dusty’s and it was his creation, but everything is, like, coming up Dusty these days. I’ve told people this before. I thought as time went on and, you know, I got older, they would know less, but he’s just everything. He touched everything, especially on the way out. So to be able to do this is great, but I can’t think of it in that sense because really I’m thinking about the match itself, what Hunter, Triple H, has changed [about] the match, and if there is anybody who had the right to change the match, it was him because of Dusty and his relationship.”

On not wanting to be the weak link in WarGames: “But I don’t want to be the weak link in this thing. Everyone who watches WarGames knows that there’s a weak link, and there’s always somebody who’s standing out. Back in the day, it was a little obvious. You see J.J. Dillon there and you know, ‘He’s the one they gotta protect.’ But these guys I’m in there with, some of them have WarGames experience, so I’m really following that lead.”

Cody Rhodes is currently scheduled to team with Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn in the WarGames match against The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series. WWE Survivor Series 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, November 25 at the Allstate Arena. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.