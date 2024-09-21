Cody Rhodes Wants to See if Roman Reigns Will Keep His Word

– WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes shared some words with Roman Reigns at Bobby Dodd Stadium in a segment that aired last night on WWE SmackDown. The two are teaming up against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu next month on WWE SmackDown. Rhodes has since commented on his exchange with Reigns via social media.

Rhodes wrote on Reigns, “Let’s see if you’re a man of your word, @WWERomanReigns #WWEBadBlood 📸: @redlight24fps” You can view his comments below.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at WWE Bad Blood. The premium live event will be held at the State Farm Center in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.