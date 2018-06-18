Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Rhodes Wants To Start A New Business, New Video From The Bella Twins, Another Full WWE UK Tournament Match

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody

– Cody Rhodes noted on Twitter that he’s wanting to start a new cigar business. He wrote:

– WWE has released a new match from the first round of the UK Championship Tournament, featuring Zack Gibson vs. Amir Jordan.

– The Bella Twins have posted a new video which features Birdie trying to tell them apart.

article topics :

Bella Twins, Cody, WWE UK, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading