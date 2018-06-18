wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Rhodes Wants To Start A New Business, New Video From The Bella Twins, Another Full WWE UK Tournament Match
June 18, 2018 | Posted by
– Cody Rhodes noted on Twitter that he’s wanting to start a new cigar business. He wrote:
I feel like getting into the cigar business…@FrankieKazarian and I want to get started, anybody in the Twitter world got eyes on a good crop or wanting to help…hit. Me. Up!
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 17, 2018
– WWE has released a new match from the first round of the UK Championship Tournament, featuring Zack Gibson vs. Amir Jordan.
FULL MATCH: Amir Jordan vs. @ZackGibson01 in the first round of the #WWEUKCT! https://t.co/xIIkHVZoe3
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2018
– The Bella Twins have posted a new video which features Birdie trying to tell them apart.