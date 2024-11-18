Cody Rhodes Wants Steve Austin Back in WWE, Hopes He’s Proud of Current Roster

In an interview with Unlikely (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes spoke about the impact Steve Austin had on WWE and said he wished Stone Cold could still be in the company today.

He said: “I think Steve… Stone Cold Steve Austin being, you know, we’re talking inside here, but this babyface individual, and we’re back in this unbelievable era where there’s good guys in the business again. He was the ultimate babyface who had the company on his back. I just would like him to be around to see how we’re doing. I want him to know, like, hey, we’re doing this Friday. We’re doing this Saturday. I hope he’s proud of all of us because he really has set the table for us, him and The Rock, in a way that we can eat so fast, fruitfully, so I’d love Steve to do anything.“