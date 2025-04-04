Cody Rhodes Says He Wants His Win Back Against The Rock

Cody Rhodes took a loss in the tag team that main evented WrestleMania 40 night one, and he says he’d love to get that win back from The Rock. Rhodes teamed with Seth Rollins against Rock and Roman Reigns in night one of the 2024 show. He spoke with Pardon My Take for a new interview and during the conversation, he acknowledged the pin and said that he’d love to get a match with the Final Boss so he can get his win back.

“Ah. He did [pin me last year],” Rhodes began (per Fightful). “I’m a bit of an ego centric individual that wants his win back. I think he’s due for more than one match and I would love to be penciled in on one of those. Obviously that schedule is as intense as it gets, but he’s still so involved with WWE, he could have easily been the final boss and just kind of taken that as a customary title, but he has really gotten his hands involved in what we’re doing. Even though we may not like one another, the thing I do like about him is instantly, no matter what he’s done, record-breaking Disney movie, whatever he did that weekend and showed up, when you look at him you can tell — oh, brother is a wrestler.”

Rhodes continued, “It’s in there. It’s hitting the ropes and what the reaction you can get from doing wrestling moves in the ring and the promo and the interview. I really have enjoyed that connection with him, I’d like to be one of those. I think he has two matches he has to do. I’m not putting any pressure on anyone, but I think he does — I’d love to see him and his cousin, Roman Reigns ever have this encounter. Maybe it’s the greatest match we never get because timing or whatever it may be and I think we need to finish our own story with him and myself. We’ll see.”

Rhodes will defend the Unidsputed WWE Championship against John Cena, who has allied with The Rock, at WrestleMania 41.