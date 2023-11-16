wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Isn’t Sure About War Paint For Wargames, Says He Has Face-Painting PTSD
In an interview with Gabby AF (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes spoke about putting on war paint when he enters the cage at Survivor Series: War Games, and why he’s hesitant to do that.
He said: “I think as far as gear goes, I kind of let Sandra, Sandra kind of just does her thing now. We’ve grown so much that the American Nightmare aspect of it…we have brand guidelines now. ‘Hey, the shoulder scales have to be there.’ She’s got this list of things she knows she had to hit, but then she has a lot of fun. I believe she probably will do something linked to the poster. I don’t know if we’re painting up camo-wise our faces, just because I still have terrible PTSD over when I used to paint my face, but I’d like to see our team kind of do something cohesive. That would be fun, even if it’s our own way of being cohesive, but we’ll see. We might show up looking dramatically different, whereas The Judgment Day is a fully functioning group of friends, they are legit friends, which is crazy. So we’ve got our work cut out for us.“
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Is Concerned With Xia Li’s Lack of Fan Reaction, How To Get Her Over
- Kurt Angle Recalls Training At Foxcatcher, Called Dave Schultz The Day He Was Killed
- Note on if Rey Mysterio’s Injury Led To Santos Escobar Heel Turn
- Jeff Jarrett On Impact’s Plans For Alberto Del Rio, Stripping Him Of World Title