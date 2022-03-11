Cody Rhodes Was Reportedly Never Considered For Madison Square Garden WWE Return

There had been speculation on Twitter last week that Cody Rhodes would be the surprise opponent for either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns at the WWE event at Madison Square Garden. That didn’t happen, as Brock would face Austin Theory and Roman defended against Seth Rollins.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes was never considered for a return there, even if he had signed. The idea is that sacrificing him to Reigns or Lesnar on his first night would have made no sense. WWE never hinted that Rhodes would be one of the opponents, simply saying that Lesnar would face a “world champion level performer.” Austin Theory was always the plan.

As noted yesterday, there are still talks for Cody to return to WWE, even after previous reports claimed they fizzled. Creative had been working on a match between Rhodes and Rollins for Wrestlemania, but have put that on hold as he has not signed at this time.

According to the WON, the belief in WWE is that Rhodes hasn’t signed because either he’s trying to get a better deal (leveraging the fact that WWE wants to put on the biggest Wrestlemania it can) or the deal is not going to happen.