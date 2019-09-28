Cody Rhodes Shares Clip of New Weight Belt With “Rhodes” on It Ahead of AEW Dynamite Debut

– Cody Rhodes shared a video today on his Instagram account showing two new weight belts ahead of the AEW Dynamite debut on TNT next week. The first one said “Nightmare” on it. The other said “AEW on TNT” and “Rhodes.” You can check out that clip below.

Previously, Rhodes told Sports Illsutrated in 2017, that he technically can’t use the name “Rhodes” because it’s the property of WWE, but he promised to get it back. He stated the following in April 2017:

“I’ll tell you this, and I’ve not told anyone this, but I don’t mind that WWE took away my last name. Deep down, in my bones, I definitely want it back – and I have plans to get it back – but there is something to being Cody. The longer I don’t have a last name, the more I’m OK with it. That’s not to say WWE is holding it ransom. It’s literally an intellectual property law that easily can be remedied, but there is something about being Cody that I don’t mind. There is something to not always reminding people of a show they’ve already seen, but instead embracing the one right in front of him. I am Cody, and I can promise you that the future is going to be even better than the past.”

Cody didn’t comment in his Instagram post if the status on him using the “Rhodes” name has changed.