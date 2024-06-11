Cody Rhodes Welcomes the Task of Being the Face of WWE

– Ahead of last week’s WWE SmackDown, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes spoke to WHAS 11 on becoming the new face of WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on when he first joined WWE: “I came into WWE, I was 20 years old. When you’re 20, you think, ‘It’s definitely going to be me. I’m the face of this thing. This is mine.’ At 25, you think, ‘It’s definitely me. Definitely.’ As you get more experience and get more educated in sports entertainment, pro wrestling, when that moment came for me, because I had heard it several times, it’s such a good feeling but also the first thing is ‘Whew, okay, alright.'”

On welcoming the responsibility of being the face of the company: “I welcome the responsibility and have enjoyed this time because it’s a completely new face for WWE in terms of, not just me, but new management, new ownership, everything. Being part of that is really cool.”

Cody Rhodes defends his WWE Championship this weekend at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. He faces AJ Styles in an I Quit Match. The event will be held on Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.