wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes On When He Knew The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Could Happen At Wrestlemania 40
WWE has said that the original plan for Wrestlemania 40 was The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, even though Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Rhodes revealed that he learned of what the plan might be on the night of the Rumble.
He said: “It is revealed in that documentary [WrestleMania XL Behind The Scenes] and might put things in a different perspective for people; I found out the possibility of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns the day of the Royal Rumble. I had to leave that room, head up, and make sure no one knew what could possibly happen and probably one of the more difficult days I’ve had in the wrestling business, but how could I complain when you’re winning the Royal Rumble and you’re pointing at the sign. It was such a high, such a low.“
More Trending Stories
- Brian Gewirtz Discusses How WWE Pivoted on the Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, & Rock WM 40 Storyline
- Samantha Irvin, Maxxine Dupri, & Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Keith Lee Shares Update on His Status, Appreciates the Love From Fans
- Eric Bischoff Explains His Issues With Mercedes Mone’s Character