Cody Rhodes On When He Knew The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Could Happen At Wrestlemania 40

WWE has said that the original plan for Wrestlemania 40 was The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, even though Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Rhodes revealed that he learned of what the plan might be on the night of the Rumble.

He said: “It is revealed in that documentary [WrestleMania XL Behind The Scenes] and might put things in a different perspective for people; I found out the possibility of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns the day of the Royal Rumble. I had to leave that room, head up, and make sure no one knew what could possibly happen and probably one of the more difficult days I’ve had in the wrestling business, but how could I complain when you’re winning the Royal Rumble and you’re pointing at the sign. It was such a high, such a low.“