Cody Rhodes Wins Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Pics, Video)

Cody Rhodes finally returned to the WWE after a torn pectoral muscle to win the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match. Cody came out at #30 and managed to eliminate five wrestlers: Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Braun Strowman, Logan Paul and GUNTHER to win. GUNTHER was eliminated last but has nothing to be upset about. He ties Rhodes for most eliminations in the match and had the most time in the match, breaking the traditional record held by Rey Mysterio. GUNTHER was in the match for over an hour and ten minutes.

Rhodes now has a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal title, currently held by Roman Reigns.

Order of Entrance:

1. GUNTHER

2. Sheamus

3. The Miz

4. Kofi Kingston

5. Johnny Gargano

6. Xavier Woods

7. Karrion Kross

8. Chad Gable

9. Drew McIntyre

10. Santos Escobar

11. Angelo Dawkins

12. Brock Lesnar

13. Bobby Lashley

14. Baron Corbin

15. Seth Rollins

16. Otis

17. Rey Mysterio

18. Dominik Mysterio

19. Elias

20. Finn Balor

21. Booker T

22. Damian Priest

23. Montez Ford

24. Edge

25. Austin Theory

26. Omos

27. Braun Strowman

28. Ricochet

29. Logan Paul

30. Cody Rhodes

Order of Elimination:

1. The Miz by Sheamus

2. Karrion Kross by Drew McIntyre

3. Xavier Woods by GUNTHER

4. Kofi Kingston by GUNTHER

5. Santos Escobar by Brock Lesnar

6. Angelo Dawkins by Brock Lesnar

7. Chad Gable by Brock Lesnar

8. Brock Lesnar by Bobby Lashley

9. Baron Corbin by Seth Rollins

10. Bobby Lashley by Seth Rollins

11. Otis by Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

12. Elias by Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

13. Johnny Gargano by Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio

14. Booker T by GUNTHER

15. Montez Ford by Damian Priest

16. Damian Priest by Edge

17. Finn Balor by Edge

18. Edge by Finn Balor

19. Omos by Braun Strowman

20. Sheamus by GUNTHER

21. Drew McIntyre by GUNTHER

22. Dominik Mysterio by Cody Rhodes

23. Braun Strowman by Cody Rhodes

24. Ricochet by Austin Theory

25. Austin Theory by Cody Rhodes

26. Seth Rollins by Logan Paul

27. Logan Paul by Cody Rhodes

28. GUNTHER by Cody Rhodes

Rey Mysterio never entered the match.

