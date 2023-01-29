wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Wins Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Pics, Video)
Cody Rhodes finally returned to the WWE after a torn pectoral muscle to win the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match. Cody came out at #30 and managed to eliminate five wrestlers: Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Braun Strowman, Logan Paul and GUNTHER to win. GUNTHER was eliminated last but has nothing to be upset about. He ties Rhodes for most eliminations in the match and had the most time in the match, breaking the traditional record held by Rey Mysterio. GUNTHER was in the match for over an hour and ten minutes.
Rhodes now has a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal title, currently held by Roman Reigns.
You can follow along with our live coverage of the Royal Rumble here.
Order of Entrance:
1. GUNTHER
2. Sheamus
3. The Miz
4. Kofi Kingston
5. Johnny Gargano
6. Xavier Woods
7. Karrion Kross
8. Chad Gable
9. Drew McIntyre
10. Santos Escobar
11. Angelo Dawkins
12. Brock Lesnar
13. Bobby Lashley
14. Baron Corbin
15. Seth Rollins
16. Otis
17. Rey Mysterio
18. Dominik Mysterio
19. Elias
20. Finn Balor
21. Booker T
22. Damian Priest
23. Montez Ford
24. Edge
25. Austin Theory
26. Omos
27. Braun Strowman
28. Ricochet
29. Logan Paul
30. Cody Rhodes
Order of Elimination:
1. The Miz by Sheamus
2. Karrion Kross by Drew McIntyre
3. Xavier Woods by GUNTHER
4. Kofi Kingston by GUNTHER
5. Santos Escobar by Brock Lesnar
6. Angelo Dawkins by Brock Lesnar
7. Chad Gable by Brock Lesnar
8. Brock Lesnar by Bobby Lashley
9. Baron Corbin by Seth Rollins
10. Bobby Lashley by Seth Rollins
11. Otis by Drew McIntyre & Sheamus
12. Elias by Drew McIntyre & Sheamus
13. Johnny Gargano by Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio
14. Booker T by GUNTHER
15. Montez Ford by Damian Priest
16. Damian Priest by Edge
17. Finn Balor by Edge
18. Edge by Finn Balor
19. Omos by Braun Strowman
20. Sheamus by GUNTHER
21. Drew McIntyre by GUNTHER
22. Dominik Mysterio by Cody Rhodes
23. Braun Strowman by Cody Rhodes
24. Ricochet by Austin Theory
25. Austin Theory by Cody Rhodes
26. Seth Rollins by Logan Paul
27. Logan Paul by Cody Rhodes
28. GUNTHER by Cody Rhodes
Rey Mysterio never entered the match.
1️⃣: @Gunther_AUT #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ZYkd90IgIX
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
2️⃣: @WWESheamus #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/c7y0Eilxx6
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
HERE FOR THIS.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/LK4TSF3T9N
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
BROCK LESNAR IS DESTROYING EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!@fightbobby eliminates The Beast in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match and @BrockLesnar is taking out his frustrations at ringside! pic.twitter.com/vW8PtO9I0F
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
It's a RUMBLE-ROONIE!
2-time WWE Hall of Famer @BookerT5x gave us a massive #RoyalRumble moment! pic.twitter.com/Lhj72ULDAd
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
1️⃣7️⃣: @reymysterio ???? #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/JHzu0tV8xs
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
1️⃣8️⃣: @DomMysterio35 #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/6jprYiJ5YN
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
The Rated-R Superstar has returned at #RoyalRumble!@EdgeRatedR has his sights set on The Judgment Day! pic.twitter.com/xzPjs66THS
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
LOGAN PAUL IS BACK!
The Social Media Superstar @LoganPaul is ready to make the #RoyalRumble Match viral! pic.twitter.com/YA7hF05hkU
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
Kept you waiting, huh? 😏@CodyRhodes has returned at #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/PMLgzwqh7e
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?@LoganPaul and @KingRicochet just blew our minds at #RoyalRumble with an unbelievable moment! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/V5HIMhT0yQ
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
Can't believe it!@LoganPaul eliminated @WWERollins from the Men's #RoyalRumble Match! 😲 pic.twitter.com/cHpAcEC52x
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
The Road to #WrestleMania just became Rhodes to WrestleMania!!!
Congratulations @CodyRhodes! pic.twitter.com/15XEe4eMQt
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on NXT Superstars Brought in For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out
- Backstage Notes On Who Is In Town For WWE Royal Rumble
- Update on Which Women Will Not Be in WWE Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)