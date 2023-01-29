wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Wins Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Pics, Video)

January 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes finally returned to the WWE after a torn pectoral muscle to win the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match. Cody came out at #30 and managed to eliminate five wrestlers: Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Braun Strowman, Logan Paul and GUNTHER to win. GUNTHER was eliminated last but has nothing to be upset about. He ties Rhodes for most eliminations in the match and had the most time in the match, breaking the traditional record held by Rey Mysterio. GUNTHER was in the match for over an hour and ten minutes.

Rhodes now has a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal title, currently held by Roman Reigns.

Order of Entrance:
1. GUNTHER
2. Sheamus
3. The Miz
4. Kofi Kingston
5. Johnny Gargano
6. Xavier Woods
7. Karrion Kross
8. Chad Gable
9. Drew McIntyre
10. Santos Escobar
11. Angelo Dawkins
12. Brock Lesnar
13. Bobby Lashley
14. Baron Corbin
15. Seth Rollins
16. Otis
17. Rey Mysterio
18. Dominik Mysterio
19. Elias
20. Finn Balor
21. Booker T
22. Damian Priest
23. Montez Ford
24. Edge
25. Austin Theory
26. Omos
27. Braun Strowman
28. Ricochet
29. Logan Paul
30. Cody Rhodes

Order of Elimination:
1. The Miz by Sheamus
2. Karrion Kross by Drew McIntyre
3. Xavier Woods by GUNTHER
4. Kofi Kingston by GUNTHER
5. Santos Escobar by Brock Lesnar
6. Angelo Dawkins by Brock Lesnar
7. Chad Gable by Brock Lesnar
8. Brock Lesnar by Bobby Lashley
9. Baron Corbin by Seth Rollins
10. Bobby Lashley by Seth Rollins
11. Otis by Drew McIntyre & Sheamus
12. Elias by Drew McIntyre & Sheamus
13. Johnny Gargano by Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio
14. Booker T by GUNTHER
15. Montez Ford by Damian Priest
16. Damian Priest by Edge
17. Finn Balor by Edge
18. Edge by Finn Balor
19. Omos by Braun Strowman
20. Sheamus by GUNTHER
21. Drew McIntyre by GUNTHER
22. Dominik Mysterio by Cody Rhodes
23. Braun Strowman by Cody Rhodes
24. Ricochet by Austin Theory
25. Austin Theory by Cody Rhodes
26. Seth Rollins by Logan Paul
27. Logan Paul by Cody Rhodes
28. GUNTHER by Cody Rhodes

Rey Mysterio never entered the match.

