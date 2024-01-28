Cody Rhodes Wins Men’s WWE Royal Rumble for Second Year in A Row

For the first time since the 1990s, a wrestler has won the men’s Royal Rumble in back-to-back years, and it’s Cody Rhodes. Rhodes came out at #15 and last eliminated CM Punk to win the match. Rhodes also won last year, but was unable to finish the story at Wrestlemania 39. Rhodes appeared to choose Roman Reigns after the match, pointing at him and staring him down.

Rhodes also tied Bron Breakker for the most eliminations with four.

The match also featured several surprises, including Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and the returning Andrade.

Order of Entrance:

1. Jey Uso

2. Jimmy Uso

3. Grayson Waller

4. Andrade

5. Carmelo Hayes

6. Shinsuke Nakamura

7. Santos Escobar

8. Karrion Kross

9. Dominik Mysterio

10. Carlito

11. Bobby Lashley

12. Ludwig Kaiser

13. Austin Theory

14. Finn Balor

15. Cody Rhodes

16. Bronson Reed

17. Kofi Kingston

18. GUNTHER

19. Ivar

20. Bron Breakker

21. Omos

22. Pat McAfee

23. JD McDonagh

24. R-Truth

25. The Miz

26. Damian Priest

27. CM Punk

28. Ricochet

29. Drew McIntyre

30. Sami Zayn

Order of Elimination:

1. Waller by Hayes

2. Escobar by Carlito

3. Carlito by Lashley

4. Kross by Lashley

5. Lashley by Kross

6. Hayes by Balor

7. Theory by Rhodes

8. Andrade by Reed

9. Nakamura by Rhodes

10. Kaiser by Kingston

11. Kingston by GUNTHER

12. Jimmy Uso by Breakker

13. Balor by Breakker

14. Reed by Omos

15. Ivar by Breakker

16. McAfee eliminated himself

17. Omos by Breakker

18. Breakker by Mysterio

19. McDonagh by Jey Uso

20. Truth by Priest

21. Mysterio by Punk

22. Miz by GUNTHER

23. Jey Uso by GUNTHER

24. Ricochet by McIntyre

25. Priest by Zayn

26. Zayn by McIntyre

27. McIntyre by Punk

28. GUNTHER by Rhodes

29. Punk by Rhodes

YEET! Jey Uso is entrant Number 1 in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/94hSPS42Jt — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024