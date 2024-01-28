wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Wins Men’s WWE Royal Rumble for Second Year in A Row

January 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes WWE Royal Rumble

For the first time since the 1990s, a wrestler has won the men’s Royal Rumble in back-to-back years, and it’s Cody Rhodes. Rhodes came out at #15 and last eliminated CM Punk to win the match. Rhodes also won last year, but was unable to finish the story at Wrestlemania 39. Rhodes appeared to choose Roman Reigns after the match, pointing at him and staring him down.

Rhodes also tied Bron Breakker for the most eliminations with four.

The match also featured several surprises, including Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and the returning Andrade.

Order of Entrance:

1. Jey Uso
2. Jimmy Uso
3. Grayson Waller
4. Andrade
5. Carmelo Hayes
6. Shinsuke Nakamura
7. Santos Escobar
8. Karrion Kross
9. Dominik Mysterio
10. Carlito
11. Bobby Lashley
12. Ludwig Kaiser
13. Austin Theory
14. Finn Balor
15. Cody Rhodes
16. Bronson Reed
17. Kofi Kingston
18. GUNTHER
19. Ivar
20. Bron Breakker
21. Omos
22. Pat McAfee
23. JD McDonagh
24. R-Truth
25. The Miz
26. Damian Priest
27. CM Punk
28. Ricochet
29. Drew McIntyre
30. Sami Zayn

Order of Elimination:

1. Waller by Hayes
2. Escobar by Carlito
3. Carlito by Lashley
4. Kross by Lashley
5. Lashley by Kross
6. Hayes by Balor
7. Theory by Rhodes
8. Andrade by Reed
9. Nakamura by Rhodes
10. Kaiser by Kingston
11. Kingston by GUNTHER
12. Jimmy Uso by Breakker
13. Balor by Breakker
14. Reed by Omos
15. Ivar by Breakker
16. McAfee eliminated himself
17. Omos by Breakker
18. Breakker by Mysterio
19. McDonagh by Jey Uso
20. Truth by Priest
21. Mysterio by Punk
22. Miz by GUNTHER
23. Jey Uso by GUNTHER
24. Ricochet by McIntyre
25. Priest by Zayn
26. Zayn by McIntyre
27. McIntyre by Punk
28. GUNTHER by Rhodes
29. Punk by Rhodes

