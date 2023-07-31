Cody Rhodes Wishes He Had Arn Anderson With Him in WWE

In an interview with NotSam Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes said of all the people he worked with in AEW, he wishes he could have Arn Anderson with him in WWE.

He said: “I love Arn, miss him. I would move a lot of things and move mountains if the opportunity came up for Arn to show up and come to my aid one more time. I miss Arn greatly. I think had I had Arn at WrestleMania things might have been different. He was just a huge positive force for me there and he’s so fricking smart about what the psychology of a crowd and not enough people go to him … You don’t have to change, but you should at least hear what he’s thinking.“