Cody Rhodes Says “The Work Begins” For Jade Cargill Now

At a post-show media event for WWE Fastlane, Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on Jade Cargill joining WWE (per Fightful). Cargill was seen arriving at the show and spoke with Paul Levesque but did not participate in the event directly. Rhodes stated he was proud of her choice to sign with WWE and noted that she has a significant quantity of work ahead of her. You can find a highlight from Rhodes and watch the full media scrum below.

On what Cargill faces in joining WWE: “I was very excited for her to make this jump and very proud. Jade came from the Nightmare Factory, but I didn’t train her. I’m going to tell people in the future when I write my book, maybe I did. QT Marshall set her up and trained her and helped her to get the spot where she took this big leap. I’m just very proud. Now, the work begins. There is a mindset here at WWE that did not exist, maybe it did and I didn’t notice it, but didn’t exist when I was here the first time and it is the most team-minded group that I’ve ever seen as far as the show comes together. This is an individual business, it’s tricky, it’s political, it’s show business. That team mindset, what we have, has proved to be so fruitful. Now, I just hope she can rise to the challenge and occasion. I think, for sure, she’ll be able to. It’s not going to be my job to be the liaison to my former peers or whomever. I would hope everyone does what’s right for them. It’s what’s right for you.”