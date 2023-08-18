wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Rhodes Visits Site of WrestleMania 40, Synopsis For Tomorrow’s Heels
August 17, 2023 | Posted by
– Cody Rhodes took a trip to Philadelpha to visit the site of WrestleMania 40. WWE posted the following video of Rhodes visiting Lincoln Financial Field, where the PPV will take place next year:
– Starz has issued the following synopsis for this week’s episode of Heels, which airs Friday at 10 PM ET:
In “Heavy Heads,” Ace returns to Duffy, determined to leave the DWL and wrestling behind. Back at the DWL, Crystal worries about her first Women’s Division bout. And as things with her and Bobby-Pin start heating up, Jack contends with a still-smarting Gully.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Thinks WWE Made A Mistake On How They Handled Don Callis
- Booker T On If CM Punk & Hangman Page Are Working An Angle, His Time In TNA
- Jeff Jarrett Calls Main Event Mafia The Most Successful Faction In TNA History, Talks Booker T’s Role
- Former WCW TV Director Slams Hulk Hogan as a ‘Sociopath’ & a ‘Terrible Person’