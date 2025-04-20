Cody Rhodes Wishes WrestleMania Match Was More About John Cena Trying to Break World Title Record

Cody Rhodes wishes that the focus on his match with John Cena at tonight’s WrestleMania 41 was more about Cena potentially setting the new World Title record. Rhodes appeared in an interview with Michael Cole ahead of tonight’s second night of the PPV and was asked about trying to stop Cena from getting his 17th World Championship.

“I wish that’s what the match was related to more than the fact that here is John saying, ‘I’m leaving and I’m trying to take [the title] with me,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “Now, I’m the one who has been tasked with safeguarding it for all of WWE and WWE’s future.”

Should Cena win the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania tonight, he will move past Ric Flair to become the singular holder of the record for most World Title reigns.