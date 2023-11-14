Cody Rhodes Admits the Upcoming WrestleMania Season Could Be His “Most Arduous Path” Yet

In a recent appearance with Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts about the upcoming wrestling events of 2024 (via Wrestling Inc). Rhodes expressed his intention to improve and grow every time he enters the ring and to maintain that progress in the face of any obstacle. You can find some highlights and listen to the full podcast below.

On building back up from his experiences at WrestleMania 39: “I’m being honest, in a sense, that I don’t know how to feel about WrestleMania 39 until I get where I’d like to get. You [Mark Henry] know this more than anybody, it’s a long road to get back. I’ve been saying — you can catch me under my breath sometimes when I’m out there in the ring on ‘Raw’ or at SummerSlam — I’ve been saying, ‘We’re on our way, we’re on our way.’ I even went as far as to say when other people think it might be somebody else, it’s always been me. But the truth is those are just words. WrestleMania season, Royal Rumble season, WarGames ahead of us, that could be the hard times. That could be the most arduous path I’ve been on, so I just have focused on it.”

On the constant effort to improve himself: “I definitely appreciate your perspective from looking outside in on me, I focused on it show to show and just kind of the Cena model of, ‘Are we improving every outing, are they more into it every outing,’ and that’s been my goal.”