– During the post-show press conference for today’s WWE Money in the Bank event, Cody Rhodes addressed the surprise appearance by John Cena earlier during the event, and Cena noted that he was there to try to bring WrestleMania to London. Cody Rhodes addressed the possibility of WrestleMania coming to London. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cody Rhodes on John Cena mentioning a WrestleMania in London: “I mean John is dead on, in the sense that, name a place that deserves it more. Listen, there’s so many potential markets; I still sometimes like try to put on my business hat, and you look at all these different places,” he said adding, “not saying things might have been fabricated, but back in the day, you’d hear about people making bids on shows. I don’t know if there were any bids on shows. Whereas today, it’s really happening. If you look at these economic impact reports, like for WrestleMania 39, my gosh.”

On how WrestleMania in London would be special: London for WrestleMania would be amazing. It really, really, really would. It would be a very special thing. There’s a lot of good places, but that would be special. I don’t know if John knew something I didn’t know about,” he said. Rhodes added that he thought Cena “was about to say it’s happening … He’s the man, so John can say what he wants. Again though, he might know something we all don’t know so I hope that does happen for London. That would be very special and I’d be all about it.”

Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio at tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, which was held at London’s O2 Arena. WWE has not held a stadium show in London since SummerSlam 1992 over thirty years ago at Wembley Stadium. AEW All In is being held there on August 27.