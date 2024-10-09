Cody Rhodes Comments on Bad Blood, Says Wrestlemania Season Has Started Early

As previously reported, Kevin Owens attacked Cody Rhodes in the parking lot following his match at WWE Bad Blood this past Saturday. In an interview with Manchester Evening News, Rhodes spoke about the attack and everything else that happened at the PLE, noting that Wrestlemania season has started early.

He said: “I’d be foolish to try and tell you anything different because the entire video exists online and you can see every inch of it. I’ll try and keep my remarks short in terms of how I feel but I will tell you this. t’s a very passionate industry, everybody wants the north star of our business which is the WWE championship and the championship that I hold at this time. I don’t know if you’ll see this unfold on screens, on Smackdown, on Raw or when we come overseas. Pro Wrestling and sports entertainment tends to like dive into that. Perhaps it does, or perhaps its dealt internally. I overall, I did feel very happy about my match at Bad Blood. I was happy for the city of Atlanta, that being the city that raised me. Everything happened and appeared and I was happy for Atlanta and the WWE because it feels like the road to Wrestlemania started early this year.“