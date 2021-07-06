WWE NXT is set to hold its Great American Bash special, and ahead of the show, a fan tweeted AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes regarding WWE not granting him the opportunity to use the Great American Bash name, which was created by his father Dusty Rhodes, in AEW.

Rhodes noted that “business is business” and that he will never be bitter about his father’s legacy being honored and introduced to a new generation.

“Business is business. They have the rights to many of Dusty’s greatest creations. My hope is that they do them justice and I will never be bitter about his legacy being honored and a whole new generation seeing he was a genius w/lasting concepts,” Rhodes wrote.

NXT’s Great American Bash event will feature Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, a face-to-face between Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano, and much more.