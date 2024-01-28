Cody Rhodes On Coming Through WWE With Kofi Kingston, Is Glad Kofi Was Able To Drop Accent

Cody Rhodes recently looked back at coming through WWE developmental at the same time as Kofi Kingston. The two worked through the company’s developmental system at the same time, and Rhodes recalled Kingston having issues connecting with the Jamaican accent he debuted with.

“Having kind of come up with Kofi through the system and, you know, we were in developmental together, and then we came up at the same time,” Rhodes recalled (per Wrestling Inc). ” I knew that Kofi was struggling, not as a performer [or] as a talent — people love Kofi — but with the accent. He was having trouble connecting with that accent and I think part of him felt a little fraudulent almost.”

He continued, “I was actually just very happy to see him in one moment in one line be able to get out of it and plug back more into himself.”

Kingston dropped the accent in 2009 and has since gone on to become part of the New Day, during which he’s won multiple titles including a run as WWE Champion.