Cody Rhodes Feels Good About Where WWE’s At, Says WrestleMania 41 Will Top WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes says he feels good about where WWE is going and has vowed that next year’s WrestleMania will top this year’s. The Undisputed WWE Champion spoke with The Schmo and weighed in on WrestleMania 41 rumors, the company’s momentum and more; you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On how WrestleMania 41 will compare to WrestleMania 40: “I mean, that’s a question every year with WrestleMania, because it’s always intent is to top the year prior. WrestleMania is the Super Bowl of what we do. It’s the beginning and the end of our calendar year as WWE…it’s all those things. WrestleMania 40, we finished the story. Now going into WrestleMania 41, we have to top it. Here’s what I’ll say, without giving anything away; I think what happens at WrestleMania 41 won’t match up with a lot of the rumors you see out there. I think it’ll be more unexpected and 100%, unequivocally, will top WrestleMania 40.”

On WWE’s current momentum: “Well the biggest thing is, after WrestleMania, you wonder ‘Am I worthy of holding this strap?’ ‘Am I going to be able to carry the company, or be the quarterback of the company as they say?’ And right out of the gate, leaving WrestleMania 40, we went to Lyon, France. We did Backlash, we had a record arena gate, we’ve since had more record arena gates. And just from that metric, you’ve got to feel good. It’s kind of like that job assurance, like ‘Okay, we’re doing good as a team. I’m doing good as a champion.’ There was no dip this year after WrestleMania. It’s really only been going onwards and upwards. And having it in Vegas again, it’s as big as it can possibly be.”