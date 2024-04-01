WWE News: Cody Rhodes To Appear On NBC’s Today This Week, WWE Next Gen Now Available, CM Punk and Rhea Ripley Set For MMA Hour

– Cody Rhodes will appear on NBC’s Today on Wednesday to promote Wrestlemania.

– The new Roku Channel WWE: Next Gen is now available to stream. It is narrated by John Cena.

These athletes are the future of the @WWE. From executive producer John Cena, stream all access docuseries #WWENextGen free on April 1. Only on @therokuchannel. pic.twitter.com/RsTZm0SWkR — Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) March 25, 2024

– CM Punk and Rhea Ripley will both be guests on the MMA hour with Ariel Helwani later today. Punk will be on at 2 PM ET while Ripley is on at 4 PM ET.