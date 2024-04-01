wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes To Appear On NBC’s Today This Week, WWE Next Gen Now Available, CM Punk and Rhea Ripley Set For MMA Hour

April 1, 2024
– Cody Rhodes will appear on NBC’s Today on Wednesday to promote Wrestlemania.

– The new Roku Channel WWE: Next Gen is now available to stream. It is narrated by John Cena.

– CM Punk and Rhea Ripley will both be guests on the MMA hour with Ariel Helwani later today. Punk will be on at 2 PM ET while Ripley is on at 4 PM ET.

