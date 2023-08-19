Cody Rhodes Says WWE World Heavyweight Title Is Important But Doesn’t Finish The Story

Last month, Cody Rhodes was asked if winning the World Heavyweight title on the RAW brand would ‘finish the story’, something he’s wanted to do since he returned to WWE. He said it didn’t. In an interview with Fightful, Rhodes said that even though it’s not the same title he wants to win for his father Dusty, it’s still important.

He said: “I don’t think that was ever something in terms of on the table because it was very clear to every body, new people, young infrastructure people, all the way up to the top brass, what my story and goal when returning was. I’m talking about the physical hardware of the belt. Anytime a belt is new and shows up, every superstar, we all want it. Just now, I signed a replica one at an appearance. ‘Man, it’s very nice.’ We all have gold fever for these titles. The way it came out of that press conference made it sound non-important. That’s as important of a title as it can possibly be, it’s just not related to the ‘finish the story’ theme. No, what happens is what happens. This is a very unpredictable world. It gets more unpredictable by the day. Every day there is some level of news, scandal, excitement, something. I believe, sincerely, this run that I have been lucky to get, and also have earned, I want to let it ride and see where it goes. I don’t look at it as diminishing anything. It’s a massive title that represent Raw, which is the show I’m on.“