Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, & Others Selling ‘Final Bullet Club Style’ Shirts

The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, & Adam Page have posted on that they are about to sell their final “Bullet Club” style shirts. This, of course, has led to more speculation that they could be leaving ROH & NJPW…

This will be our final “Bullet Club” style t-shirt. It also might be my favorite. It’s currently available at https://t.co/i1xtEBt3z4 & available in @HotTopic next month! pic.twitter.com/PHhps2I9OM — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 12, 2018

