wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, & Others Selling ‘Final Bullet Club Style’ Shirts

October 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Cody Being The Elite Bullet Club Bullet Club’s

The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, & Adam Page have posted on that they are about to sell their final “Bullet Club” style shirts. This, of course, has led to more speculation that they could be leaving ROH & NJPW…

article topics :

Adam Page, Bullet Club, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, NJPW, ROH, Young Bucks, Larry Csonka

