Various News: Cody Says Sammy Guevara Will Come Back a ‘Better Man,’ Xavier Woods Recalls Teaming With Ibushi

– Cody is confident that Sammy Guevara’s suspension is going to lead to some big life lessons for the AEW star. As previously reported, Guevara was suspended for comments on a podcast in 2016 in which he said that, while working as an extra in WWE, he “wanted to just go and f**k and rape” Sasha Banks.

Guevara has apologized for the comments and spoken directly to Banks about them, while AEW said that Guevara will undergo extensive sensitivity training. Cody post to Twitter on Sunday to respond to a fan that shared our story about a fan who recalled how Guevara sent a video to a suicidal young girl that helped to turn things around for her. Cody replied:

Sammy will return. And he will be a better professional wrestler, and a better man when he does. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 28, 2020

– Xavier Woods also took to Twitter, to recall his teaming with Kota Ibushi in Japan ten years ago. Woods responded to a picture posted by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp as you can see below: