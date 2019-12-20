Cody Says AEW Is ‘100%’ Going to the UK in 2020, How Much Attention They Pay to NXT

– Cody spoke with talkSPORT in the UK about AEW eventually coming to the UK, the AEW vs. NXT “ratings war” and more. Highlights are below:

On when AEW will make it over to the UK: “So, Royal Flush [the original plan for a UK show name] was a real thing and we all actually thought it was a really good name until we said it multiple times and we realised it was a terrible name. Tony [Khan] was one of the first to spot that. But, with the UK and our representation with ITV and FITE, and the fact that the fanbase is really thriving and hungry. I mean, the UK independent scene got hot before the American independent scene and so many of us imports were going over there to do shows like I did with What Culture Pro Wrestling. I would say 100 percent that AEW is coming to the UK in 2020. I can’t be sure if we’re coming for Dynamite, a pay-per-view or a rare live event tour, but everyone is on-board with us coming in 2020 and if I’m incorrect with that statement, I will give you $500. No, I don’t know [laughs]. 100 percent, you can hold us to it. We are coming to the UK in 2020 and we’ve got some tentative dates circled, but it’s a matter of where you’re going to hit as well. Are you going to hit as many markets as you can possibly hit or are you just going to do London and Manchester, what’s it going to be? But, for sure, in 2020 we’ll be live over there with AEW.”

On whether the UK will host a PPV: “We’re looking at four major pay-per-views a year. But, also, we’re looking at some streaming shows as well, like streaming specials. But also, you’ve got Full Gear, you have Revolution, you have Double or Nothing and you have All Out. Double or Nothing and All Out are probably going to be staples in the areas that they originated from [Las Vegas and Chicago respectively], but Revolution and Full Gear seem more open in terms of travelling. So the thought of having an AEW pay-per-view in the UK is very, very tempting. It’s maybe more tempting for me than any of the others because I definitely spent a lot of time wrestling in the UK when I left WWE. Plus, I loved every WWE UK tour I did and I have this deep, longing affinity for SummerSlam ’92. I feel like even with Insurrextion and some of the other pay-per-views they did, the mega event was never reached like it was reached there. I feel like everything was done right, there was hometown representation, the brand was equally represented. So I don’t think it’s unlikely that in the future the UK gets a pay-per-view, and, I will say, everything that we’ve done has been streamed. We joke about AEW Dark, but nothing is dark. So even if we were to do those live streaming specials – and I’m not sure we’re doing those – we’d be able to see them somewhere.”

On how much the ratings war matters to them: “Obviously the ratings… they almost matter more to the respective brands individually. Warner Media and TNT, they’re looking at the ratings and the demographic, that P1 demo and how you’re doing there and then I’m assuming USA are doing the same for NXT, it’s more of the fans that put them in contrast to each other. ‘Well they did this and they did this’. If you look at the data, there’s not nearly as much crossover as you would think. Not so much like the ’90s where you were turning the channel, they both have dedicated fanbases. You’ve got to look at minute-by-minutes – which are a scary thing to look at, it’s like baseball but it’s the way to go – if you look at those minute-by-minutes, you can see trends. And even after eight weeks or so, you can see some trends like ‘Ok, this person they really seem to like’ or ‘they really seem to like the action here’ or ‘they like it when this person has the mic.’ So you want to play to your strengths and you also want to adjust your long-form plan, but not adjust it drastically where you become something other than yourself.

“The biggest takeaway from all of it is for those folks outside, that kind of critical – I don’t know if hater is the right word – but those folks who will say like ‘Oh, wrestling is not that popular’ – I’m telling you, when you look at two shows that are existing on Wednesday nights, that audience combined is massive for current core-cutting generation television, pro wrestling is definitely the most popular that it has been in years and I’m incredibly happy about that. But we just got to look at our minute-by-minutes and by honest with each other as performers on our execution.”

On how much they pay attention to what’s happening in NXT: “We’re aware [of what NXT do] more because we have friends in both locker rooms. We diligently make sure that we don’t have it on the monitor in go-position because, again, we’ve got to be more aware of the audience that’s watching on TNT. There’s a difference between playing to the audience strategically that’s flipping channels from, perhaps, TNT to USA. We’re aware of it, we’ve got so many friends in the locker room and I have a deep-rooted connection to NXT because my dad helped change it from the developmental to more of a fully-fledged out brand with his contributions there. So I have nothing but respect for what they’re doing, I just think we’re doing a drastically different show. It’s more something you look at it [NXT] after the fact and it’s like ‘what did they do this week’ and whatnot. I’d think they’d be the same, but you’d be surprised how we’re very much just focused on our show. If we got all like ‘lets find out what they’re doing,’ that would be really easy to do, but it wouldn’t be very true to what we’ve been trying to do all along. We have Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, PAC, myself, Darby Allin, Kris Statlander and just the talent that I’m naming now, my responsibility is to them and to making sure they beam across the television sets appropriately.”