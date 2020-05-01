wrestling / News
Cody Says AEW Isn’t Interested In Heath Slater, Slater Responds
May 1, 2020 | Posted by
Cultaholic reports that during a recent Q&A on Instagram Live, Cody was asked if AEW would have any interest in the recently released Heath Slater.
Cody simply stated: “Nope, no on Heath Slater.”
In response, Slater wrote on Twitter: “Damn!! NO. Nope on Heath?? I know you are a new business man but that was a bad business decision.”
Damn!! NO. Nope on Heath?? I know you are a new business man but that was a bad business decision. @CodyRhodes https://t.co/XpJQGdLqpf
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) May 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Says Andre The Giant Was The Only True Giant in Wrestling, Recalls Wrestling Him and Drinking With Him
- CM Punk Reacts to Dark Side of the Ring Episode, Jim Cornette Slams John Stossel
- Jon Moxley on Being Heartbroken For Released WWE Superstars, His Line Being Used at WrestleMania 36
- Hugo Savinovich Says He Would’ve Had CM Punk Destroy the Dreams of Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36