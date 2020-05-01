wrestling / News

Cody Says AEW Isn’t Interested In Heath Slater, Slater Responds

May 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Heath Slater

Cultaholic reports that during a recent Q&A on Instagram Live, Cody was asked if AEW would have any interest in the recently released Heath Slater.

Cody simply stated: “Nope, no on Heath Slater.

In response, Slater wrote on Twitter: “Damn!! NO. Nope on Heath?? I know you are a new business man but that was a bad business decision.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody, Heath Slater, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading