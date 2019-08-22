Cody Says AEW Will Air in Canada, Talks Bringing AEW to Texas

– Cody discussed AEW’s plans to air on Canada and more during a Q&A on B/R Live’s Instagram account. During the Q&A, posted to the service’s Instagram stories, Cody addressed a series of topics. Some highlights are below:

On AEW coming to Texas: “Of course we’re coming to Texas. I mean, I lived in Denton County for a little while outside of Dallas. There’s been a big hunger to get to Houston, San Antonio. I mean, the Bullet Club was a thing there, but the Elite is even better. All Elite Wrestling will be in Texas, and soon.”

On AEW airing in Canada: “You’ll probably get that update in the next two weeks I’d say. Of course, we’re not gonna leave our brothers and sisters of the North without their AEW. I mean, we have Kenny Omega, we have Chris Jericho. AEW will definitely be on in Canada.”

On MJF’s role at All Out: I’m not sure is Max is the second I’m going to select for my match. I only am allowed one, but he’s my best friend in the entire world. He’s the salt of the Earth as you guys know, he’s a godsend. So he’ll be there in some capacity for sure.”