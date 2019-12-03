Cody Says AEW’s ‘Entire Infrastructure is Public’ in Back-and-Forth With Fan

– Cody had a conversation of sorts with a fan who had issues with the women’s match announced for Dynamite and addressed claims that they are letting people guide AEW’s direction. As you can see below, Cody got replied to while hyping the previously-announced Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander match for this week for people not being familiar with who they are.

When Cody pointed out that both of them have been on AEW TV and Shida is a top five in the rankings, another fan joined in and referred to Dave Meltzer as Cody’s “boy.” Cody denied that, which led to the fan saying that Tony Khan was “listening to [Meltzer] into the ground.”

Cody continued to engage, saying that their “entire infrastructure is public. Who’s doing what and so forth,” and that “We will rise or fall based on our own merit. The right way.” You can see the full exchange, up to the point where Cody stopped responding, below.

??? Both these talented women have been on the show before. Shida is in the top-5. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 2, 2019

Why am I tagged in this friend? I’m not Meltzer(he’s been equally critically of me…remember all in and how it started ha?). I’m also not my dad. No need to stir up drama on a random Monday night. This is a beautiful time to be a wrestler and a fan. Do the work & have fun. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 3, 2019

That’s nonsense. Our entire infrastructure is public. Who’s doing what and so forth. I know that’s a “brand” narrative, but it’s 100% not accurate. We will rise or fall based on our own merit. The right way. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 3, 2019