Cody Says Brandi Rhodes Left Twitter Due To People Sending Racial Slurs

August 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Brandi Rhodes AEW Dynamite

We reported earlier this week, Brandi Rhodes deactivated her Twitter account but did not give a reason. But according to her husband Cody, she had a good reason to do so: she got tired of reading the racial slurs people would send her way.

He wrote: “Leaving a social app because you open your phone to an absurd amount of n bombs is respectfully understandable. No place for that.

