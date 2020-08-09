wrestling / News
Cody Says Brandi Rhodes Left Twitter Due To People Sending Racial Slurs
We reported earlier this week, Brandi Rhodes deactivated her Twitter account but did not give a reason. But according to her husband Cody, she had a good reason to do so: she got tired of reading the racial slurs people would send her way.
He wrote: “Leaving a social app because you open your phone to an absurd amount of n bombs is respectfully understandable. No place for that.”
