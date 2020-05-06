Cody Says Britt Baker Is the Reason Wardlow Is In AEW

During a live Q&A on Instagram (via Fightful), Cody revealed that it was Britt Baker who brought Wardlow into AEW and said that the sky is the limit with the ‘Mr. Mayhem’.

He said: “Wardlow, all of a sudden, is on everyone’s radar. That’s great. Questionable company with MJF, but all of a sudden we didn’t have a lot of large guys and now we have these monsters with Luchasaurus, Lance Archer, Mr. Brodie Lee and someone like Wardlow. The sky is the limit with Wardlow. You can all thank Britt Baker for Wardlow. She sent him to QT Marshall at the Nightmare Factory and that is where the relationship began with him in AEW. He’s in that muscle role, if I was MJF, I would be worried about treating someone like that like a lackey. He’s an absolute killer. Big things on the horizon.“