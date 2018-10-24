Various News: Cody Says The Bullet Club is Jay White’s Thing, Ring Warriors Weekend Preview, The Miz & Maryse Take An F1 Pirelli Hot Lap In Austin

– Cody Rhodes posted the following on Twitter, responding to a fan asking him about Bullet Club business. He said Bullet Club was Jay White’s thing now…

The Bullet Club is all Jay’s thing now. Loved being part of it! Met some good folks. https://t.co/lEn7E8X4af — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 24, 2018

– Ring Warriors sent out the following preview for Saturday’s show, where they will crown their first grand champion…

Eli Drake faces Jeff Cobb for the Ring Warriors Grand Championship: This Saturday at 8 a.m. Eastern and Pacific (7 a.m. Central) on WGN America, the five week tournament to crown a new Ring Warriors Grand Champion concludes with a match between Jeff Cobb and “The Undeniable Kavorka” Eli Drake. Cobb defeated Luke Hawx via count out and Wes Brisco with a Tour of the Islands, while Drake gave Alexander Hammerstone and Alex Chamberlain rides on the Gravy Train to advance to the finals. Austin Aries will be on hand to present the belt to the winner. Also appearing on the October 27th episode of Ring Warriors is a tag team match pitting The One Percent (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson) against Reverend Nelson’s Prophecy (The Dark Child and The Demigod of Death), plus Lance Archer making his Ring Warriors debut taking on Kobra Ni. Join Blake Chadwick and Larry Brannon for all the action.

– Here are Miz & Maryse taking an F1 Pirelli lap…