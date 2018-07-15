Cody Says Enzo Amore “100%” Won’t Be at All In

– Cody has made it clear that Enzo Amore “100%” will not be at the upcoming All In event in September. Cody did a Q&A for the show in Twitter, prompting the question from a fan who was very persistent about the idea of the former WWE star making an appearance:

Quick 5 questions! Use #Allin Go — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2018

We’re not. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2018

He’s not part of the show. 100% — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2018