Cody Says Enzo Amore “100%” Won’t Be at All In
July 15, 2018 | Posted by
– Cody has made it clear that Enzo Amore “100%” will not be at the upcoming All In event in September. Cody did a Q&A for the show in Twitter, prompting the question from a fan who was very persistent about the idea of the former WWE star making an appearance:
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2018
We’re not.
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2018
He’s not part of the show. 100%
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2018
No need to wait. I’m telling you now.
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2018