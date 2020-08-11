Cody Says Finished TNT Title Will Be Revealed This Week, Talks Scorpio Sky Match in Sit-Down Interview

Cody did a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone promoting this week’s Dynamite and among other things, he revealed that the completed TNT Championship will be revealed on this week’s show. You can see a full recap and the video below:

* Asked about his match with Scorpio Sky, Cody said Sky that probably unmatched in AEW in terms of pure athleticism and that he heard Jim Ross talk about how it wouldn’t be an upset if Sky won the title. He said Sky is a friend of his and meets every all-star criteria, but if we’re talking honestly Cody points out he’s a tag team wrestler which is very different than going five to ten minutes with him. He says he has all the respect in the world for Sky but says he’ll blow him up within three or four minutes and if he’s wrong, he’ll wave to Tony at the desk but that’s what he things he’s going to happen.

* Schiavone asks about the open challenge and how people like Ricky Stark, Eddie Kingston and Warhorse have challenged and if he thought it would turn out this way. Cody says that perhaps it has outgrown the initial interview when he made the open challenge regardless of company. He says that all of the opponents are a big part of giving the fans what they want, pointing out that Warhorse was one that grew organically from the fans. He says he hears the names that are out there now like Alexander Hammerstone, Sifa Fatu, Matt Sydal, JTG and such and they’re all great names, and it’s an open challenge. He says hopefully when this is done with Scorpio Sky, he’d be interested in not just the outside guys, but the AEW roster.

* Up next are Twitter questions. Tony asks when we’re going to see the finished TNT belt. He jokes that it’s a softball and says we’ll see the finished title tomorrow night on Dynamite.

* Next up: what qualities to he or Arn, and Tony Khan, look for in a viable indy challenger to the title? Cody says he Tony and Arn have done a great job at looking at the overall landscape and who’s making waves in and out of AEW. He says it has less to do with polish and talent and pedigree, and more to do with work. He says those are the people that he likes to compete against, those with the ability to put in the work. He says that it went from a fun motto, hashtag, T-shirt slogan to being applicable to everything, especially in this era of wrestling on TV. Content is what matters; the old ‘perception is reality’ is bulls**t because reality is reality. You can find great wrestlers anywhere, and Tony has his ear to the ground that way.

* Tony asks if there’s a chance that the match against Scorpio Sky will be Dynamite’s main event. Cody says it’s a great question and in his mind, it’s the main event. It could go on last, but the beauty of Dynamite is that every match could be a main event. He points out Jurassic Express vs. Hangman and Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy and says both are main event matches. He says there’s this old passe outlook that the PPV matches are the big matches, and to a degree it still is but right now television is where the matches should be. That’s why he loves the open challenge. So maybe it could be the main event, he “knows a few people” but who knows. To him it’s always a main event being on Dynamite in general because it’s not an easy show to get on.

* Tony closes the video by promoting the match and tomorrow’s Dynamite, as well as the new title unveiling.

