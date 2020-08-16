wrestling / News

Cody Says He Doesn’t Believe In Midcard Titles

August 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody AEW TNT Championship

A fan on Twitter recently asked AEW EVP and current TNT champion Cody if he thinks the AEW World title should be more important than the title he currently holds. This came after Cody said he wants his belt to be the most important of all time.

He said: “She’s a looker alright! My goal is to make it the most important and coveted belt of all time. (The walk from my office to the entrance tunnel on Wednesday was maybe my favorite bts moment ever. Stopped folks in their tracks). Man/woman wearing any belt defines it, not the other way around. I don’t believe in “Mid card” titles.

