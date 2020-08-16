wrestling / News
Cody Says He Doesn’t Believe In Midcard Titles
A fan on Twitter recently asked AEW EVP and current TNT champion Cody if he thinks the AEW World title should be more important than the title he currently holds. This came after Cody said he wants his belt to be the most important of all time.
He said: “She’s a looker alright! My goal is to make it the most important and coveted belt of all time. (The walk from my office to the entrance tunnel on Wednesday was maybe my favorite bts moment ever. Stopped folks in their tracks). Man/woman wearing any belt defines it, not the other way around. I don’t believe in “Mid card” titles.”
She’s a looker alright!
My goal is to make it the most important and coveted belt of all time.
(The walk from my office to the entrance tunnel on Wednesday was maybe my favorite bts moment ever. Stopped folks in their tracks) https://t.co/1oqMhccztj pic.twitter.com/8ShIFo61W7
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) August 15, 2020
Man/woman wearing any belt defines it, not the other way around.
I don’t believe in “Mid card” titles.
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) August 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Praises John Cena’s Leadership At Summerslam 2010, Says Cena Reminded Him of Himself
- Booker T Weighs In on WCW’s Mt. Rushmore, Why Eric Bischoff Shouldn’t Be in the Conversation
- People in WWE Reportedly Unhappy With How Velveteen Dream’s TV Return Was Handled
- Velveteen Dream’s Second Accuser Makes Statement Following Dream’s Return to NXT