Cody Says He Gave WWE Rights to Use Dusty Rhodes’ Name For 2020 Dusty Classic

– Cody is shooting down another claim that he has an axe to grind with WWE, noting that he’s given the company the rights to use Dusty Rhodes’ name for the 2020 Dusty Classic. The AEW EVP posted to Twitter on Saturday responding to a fan who was trolling him and noting that he’s often praising of WWE, and added, “I literally just gave them rights to use my dads name for their tag tournie.”

It was announced on last Wednesday’s NXT that the tag team tournament will return in 2020.