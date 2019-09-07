Cody Says He May Not Get Title Shot Against Chris Jericho If He Can’t Keep His Current Win-Loss Record

In an interview with IGN, Cody spoke about his upcoming AEW World title match against Chris Jericho at Full Gear, which he said might not actually happen by the time the show rolls around. He pointed out that Jericho will defend the belt on the October 16th episode of AEW on TNT and he has a match with Sammy Guevara on October 2 that could put his win/loss record in jeopardy. Here are highlights:

On not fitting everyone on the roster on each episode of AEW on TNT: “We’re going to try and present quality over quantity. Which means that some guys are going to have some time off. Which for the life and the well-being of a wrestler is a great thing to hear; that they’re not gong to be, every week, putting themselves in a high-profile singles match. That, every week, they’re not going to be in a barn-burner tag. It’s going to be a very different show each week. We’re not going to try and cram everybody on the two-hour show. There’s no participation award here.”

On going head to head with NXT: “We can’t pretend that we don’t know that’s happening, but we were always planning our show. And have been for a long while. This isn’t a reactionary move on our part. This is what our intentions were. To be on Wednesday nights and to be on a major network with such a great partner like Warner Media and TNT. Our focus is still on providing the best AEW, providing the best alternative. We haven’t switched over to ‘Well how can we compete?’ because we already felt like we had a product that people wanted to see. We want to provide bell-to-bell sports-centric pro-wrestling. That’s going to mean longer matches. That’s going to mean stories being told between the ropes. That means no invisible camera backstage. That’s gonna mean more of a live-sports approach to our product. That’s 100% what we’re doing, so I want to avoid any reactionary elements. I loved the Monday Night Wars, I did. And I’m not trying to be naive and ignore a situation where it’s like ‘Hey, if this happens, we’ll have to play this card,’ but I’m just saying I want us to be more about our young and upcoming crop of talent. I’ll give you a great example: the very first match you’re going to see on TNT is myself versus Sammy Guevara. I can’t sit here and tell you that Sammy Guevara’s got all the potential in the world because it makes him so angry. He’s so full of piss and vinegar and genuinely thinks he’s the best and that’s the type of thing we want to put out there. People like Jurassic Express, which is Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. People like Sonny Kiss. Kip Sabian. Obviously, my best friend in the whole world too, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. I just want to stick to our word, that we gave fans back at the beginning.”

On his title match at Full Gear: “This is one of the positive uses of ‘card subject to change.’ I’m coming off a win over Dustin, one of the best of all time, and coming off a win over Shawn Spears, who’s an absolute stud. Those were two huge wins. So me going for the title makes all the sense in the world. But it may not end up being me versus Chris Jericho. Because Chris Jericho still has a title defense before that in Philadelphia. And it may not be me if I take a loss to Sammy Guevara on the premiere episode. I think Chris Jericho is probably going to get through his first title defense, but if he doesn’t we’re going to stick to our word about win/loss records being a deciding factor. It’s really about the data and who has the best record.”

On a possible secondary singles title: “There’s a title we’re considering and it’s something people can probably guess since we’re going to be on TV, hint hint, but there are no plans for it at the moment. Right now we revolve around the AEW Championship and in D.C. we’re going to name the first ever AEW Women’s Champion, and that’s such a beautiful belt. I don’t know if people know, up close, that rose gold is layered into it. Brandi, Kenny Omega, and Tony did a great job getting that title. There’s going to be some guidelines laid out for whoever wins that title though,” he laughed. “Some guidelines about how they’re supposed to take care of it.”