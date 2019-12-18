Cody Says He Was Supposed To Win Money in the Bank In 2012 and 2013

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of Talksport, Cody revealed that he was originally supposed to win WWE Money in the Bank in both 2012 and 2013. In 2012, Cody lost to Dolph Ziggler. In 2013, he lost to Damien Sandow. McCarthy shared the quote on Twitter.

Cody said: “I’m so far removed now I can give you a little bit of detail on this, and I hold no grudges and I’m not sour over it. But the two years prior to that Money in the Bank [2013], I was told I was winning Money in the Bank. This is two years in a row. Two years in a row I was told in advance I was winning Money in the Bank and both times, it changed on the day. So, if you guys ever wonder why I get a little spicy every now and then – that’s a life-changing decision that you’re prepared for that then changes. You have to have very thick skin in wrestling sometimes, mine’s not that thick.”