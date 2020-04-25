wrestling / News

Cody Says He Was Supposed To Win Money in the Bank In 2012, Calls It An ‘Unanswered Prayer’ Moment

April 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody AEW Dynamite

A fan recently sent a message to Cody on Twitter, saying he should have won the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2013 instead of Damien Sandow. Cody replied that he was supposed to win in 2012 before plans changed to Dolph Ziggler, and considers it a blessing in disguise.

He wrote: “2012 was the year I was winning it, and that changed hours before showtime. One of those “unanswered prayers” moments though. That hardship shaped the prickly psycho I’ve become today ha. Another good memory.

He was also asked about the Intercontinental title ladder match from Wrestlemania 31 where he competed as Stardust.

He said: “Special match. Just grouped the hungriest guys into a multi-man and see what happens. It was an honor to be a part of this, DB gave us all quite a rub here. Good memory.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading