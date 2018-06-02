wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Says He’s The Best in the World, Jordan Devlin Wants Redemption, Finn Balor Praises Karl Anderson
– During a Q&A on Twitter, a fan asked Cody who he considers to be the best wrestler in the world. He said it was him. He wrote:
Me by a large margin.
Not being bias. Kenny was the best. I beat him right in the middle. Fact. https://t.co/v81SsfngVh
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 2, 2018
– In a post on Twitter, Finn Balor praised Karl Anderson for his physical transformation in the past few years.
Hard work and consistency from AA @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/nqeQ0CVSsP
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) June 2, 2018
Call me crazy but I think that smart water is a bit deceiving 😂#OGBC#4Life @FinnBalor https://t.co/4FcNAPFOwt
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) June 2, 2018
– Jordan Devlin says that he’s ready to do better this year in the UK tournament after coming up short last year.