Various News: Cody Says He’s The Best in the World, Jordan Devlin Wants Redemption, Finn Balor Praises Karl Anderson

June 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody NJPW Bloody

– During a Q&A on Twitter, a fan asked Cody who he considers to be the best wrestler in the world. He said it was him. He wrote:

– In a post on Twitter, Finn Balor praised Karl Anderson for his physical transformation in the past few years.

– Jordan Devlin says that he’s ready to do better this year in the UK tournament after coming up short last year.

