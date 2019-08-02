Cody Says He’s Changed How He Talks With Talent From Other Companies, Talks AEW on TV Debut Location

– Cody spoke with 106.7 The Fan for a new interview promoting AEW on TNT tickets going on sale on Friday and discussed how his communications with non-AEW talent has changed, plus more. Highlights are below:

On why they decided to debut AEW on TNT in Washington, DC: “We had a really strong presence in terms of, in this era, you’re able to track a lot of data. And I know that might sound like, ‘Whoa. That’s the nerdiest answer ever.’ But you’re able to track a lot of data and see where, okay, where did the most views come from for BR Live and things of that nature? And when I say we’ve got these artists who are running this, and these inmates who are running the asylum, one of the best things that we’ve done – myself, Matt, Nick and Kenny – as EVPs with AEW, one of the best things we’ve done is said, ‘Okay, we don’t know how to do this, so let’s hire somebody who does.’ I’ll give you an example. Rafael Morffi, who came from WWE and was there with me as our market rep, that’s the individual who can look all across the board, and who can strategically place us in the best market and service every market that we possibly can, and reflect that data that’s been reflected, and appease that, and all that math and all that science. We’ve built a really great team around us, and short answer, I’m a huge fan of American history. I’m the American frickin’ nightmare. It makes perfect sense that we’re in Washington, D.C., the nation’s capital. So that’s the short answer. The long answer is that we’ve got a lot of really wonderful professional people who said this is the spot you want to be for the first show.”

On changing the way he communicates with talent who are interested in AEW in the industry: “And that is a really great question, and I can talk about it. You’ve got to basically differentiate. The tricky thing is we’re friends. We are all brothers in arms, sisters in arms in this industry. We’re the ones who go out there and take the bumps. Nobody sitting in a corporate office is taking those same bumps, or on the road and in between the ropes. So there’s a camaraderie there and there’s a level of, we’re allowed to talk with anybody we want to talk to, as friends, but when it gets beyond friendly and it gets beyond personal, that’s an area where I’ve had to grow up, and Matt, Nick and Kenny have had to grow up. And that’s an area where we’ve had to, ‘Okay, well we can’t talk to you, cause you’re under contract.’ Or, ‘We can talk to you, but it will be at this date.’ And that’s not always easy for some of your friends. That’s not the easiest pill to swallow, when everybody just wants to kind of… you know, you’ve got to just separate and differentiate when you’re talking as friends and when you’re talking in business.”

On his destroying the Triple H-style throne at Double or Nothing: “The decision to blow up the throne was my decision alone and doesn’t reflect on AEW at all. It was something I had thought long and hard about, and I, honestly, think it came from more of a personal standpoint than the company firing that first shot. And that’s gonna be something that, I don’t know how many more of those I get in me, because as I become more engrained in the AEW business side, as an employee and as one of the executive vice presidents, I don’t get as many, ‘Oh, well he’s just a dumb talent doing dumb things.’ Plain and simple, I was a huge fan of Triple H. I learned a great deal from Triple H, a great deal. I probably wrestled him in the Capital One Arena. But when push came to shove and I thought I was better than 99 percent of the people he was putting ahead of me, he didn’t see that. So in that moment, there is no greater revenge in the world than success. So I knew I was walking out to a sold-out crowd, wrestling a 50-year-old man in a match that people, at one point, deemed unworthy and the place was literally shaking. So I felt no need. Like, this is the perfect time to do it, to fire my own shot, and it was my own shot, not an AEW shot.”