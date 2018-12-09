Cody Says He’s Passed on a WWE Offer

– Cody spoke appeared on a live Something to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard podcast in the UK and said he has passed on an offer from WWE. WrestleTalk reports that the IWGP US Champion answered fan questions at the Fight Forever Wrestling-produced special podcast and said he had “passed on the WWE offer a few weeks ago” in response to a fan question.

Cody added that the success of All In has led him to believe that there’s a market for non-PG wrestling and teased of a potential sequel to the show, “Hypothetically, would it necessarily be ‘All In 2’… or ‘All In: International?…There are two major territories outside of the US in terms of wrestling: the UK and Australia,” Rhodes said. “If you put up a ring, they will come.”

Cody and The Elite are currently set to leave ROH when their contracts expire at the end of the year, with reports suggesting trhey will be starting their own wrestling promotion.