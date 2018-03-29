Cody Says Kenny Omega Is Entering a New Level of Competition Against Him, Talks Pressure to Put On a Great Match

– Cody spoke with Busted Open Radio for a new interview promoting his match with Kenny Omega at Supercard Of Honor XII. You can see some highlights below, via WZ’s Bill Pritchard:

On facing Kenny Omega: “The whole point is that Kenny Omega is this underground band, and everybody pretends to love his music, but nobody can name any of the songs. Kenny Omega is now entering -— Wrestle Kingdom against Chris Jericho, Supercard against me —- he’s entering a different level of competition. It’s a different level. You can’t just be the best wrestler that nobody has ever seen. This is a different level for me.”

On whether there’s pressure to deliver a great match: “It has to be better. What’s the point in all of this? I said earlier that we’re very different types of pro wrestlers. Kenny Omega, to some people, is widely considered the best technician, the best wrestler in the world. I say that’s dang easy to do when you barely ever wrestle, when you wrestle once a month. When you don’t have a set of towns, a set of places to make —the band that’s hot is going on tour. We’re a very different type of wrestler in what I bring to the game and what Kenny brings. There’s a ton of pressure. I feel it right now. I’ve never watched more wrestling in anticipation for a match to see if there’s something I could add into my game, or this could possibly fit. I’ve never — I don’t know if it’s nerves — but it definitely feels like pressure. It’s a good pressure, this is where I want to be. This is where a few years ago I said I deserved to be, so at this point you have to ‘put up or shut up’, if you know what I’m saying.”