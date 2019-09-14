wrestling / News
Cody Says Sammy Guevara Could Get AEW World Title Shot If He Beats Him
A running story heading into the match between Cody vs. Sammy Guevara for AEW’s first episode on TNT is that if Cody loses the match, he would likely lose his title match with Chris Jericho at Full Gear on November 9. Cody held a fan Q&A on Twitter and a fan asked if Sammy would get the title shot instead. Cody said that he would be a “logical contender.” Here are highlights:
After “All In” I’ve noticed it’s increasingly more talent controlled. Less or zero writers, less corporate agendas, more freedom(which lets the really talented wrestlers shine bright but is also risky for the greener ones). More seasoned talent, more awareness, more listening. https://t.co/VCwKTnhJLg
So many
Sting/Hogan(I don’t care about the false count, sting won and that’s what I waited a year for)
Ric/Steamboat
Ric/Vader
Dustin/Austin
Wargames 92
Pretty much every steiners match. The easier question would be least favorite because I loved wcw https://t.co/0p2G34Ceih
He would be the logical contender for it https://t.co/q5amQPGoQz
Canada’s patience is gonna’ pay off
Standby…
