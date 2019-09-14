wrestling / News

Cody Says Sammy Guevara Could Get AEW World Title Shot If He Beats Him

September 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

A running story heading into the match between Cody vs. Sammy Guevara for AEW’s first episode on TNT is that if Cody loses the match, he would likely lose his title match with Chris Jericho at Full Gear on November 9. Cody held a fan Q&A on Twitter and a fan asked if Sammy would get the title shot instead. Cody said that he would be a “logical contender.” Here are highlights:

