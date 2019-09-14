Cody Says Sammy Guevara Could Get AEW World Title Shot If He Beats Him

A running story heading into the match between Cody vs. Sammy Guevara for AEW’s first episode on TNT is that if Cody loses the match, he would likely lose his title match with Chris Jericho at Full Gear on November 9. Cody held a fan Q&A on Twitter and a fan asked if Sammy would get the title shot instead. Cody said that he would be a “logical contender.” Here are highlights:

After “All In” I’ve noticed it’s increasingly more talent controlled. Less or zero writers, less corporate agendas, more freedom(which lets the really talented wrestlers shine bright but is also risky for the greener ones). More seasoned talent, more awareness, more listening. https://t.co/VCwKTnhJLg — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 14, 2019

So many Sting/Hogan(I don’t care about the false count, sting won and that’s what I waited a year for) Ric/Steamboat

Ric/Vader

Dustin/Austin

Wargames 92 Pretty much every steiners match. The easier question would be least favorite because I loved wcw https://t.co/0p2G34Ceih — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 14, 2019

He would be the logical contender for it https://t.co/q5amQPGoQz — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 14, 2019