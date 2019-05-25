Cody Says The Attitude Era Needs to Stay in the Past, Talks Double or Nothing Match

– Cody spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview promoting his match with his brother Dustin at AEW Double or Nothing tonight. Highlights are below:

On his time in WWE: “I am grateful for my last 10 years. Memories. Friends. Marriage. And I got to learn from some of their best when they were still in their prime.”

On his match with Dustin Rhodes tonight: “I’ve prepared for this like it’s the biggest night of my life. Not biggest match. Not biggest event. I put my name on this, I said ‘Revolution.’ Wrestling needs this. I have to deliver.”

On being frustrated during his WWE run: “I was arrogant. I needed to be humbled. I hold no grudges against that situation … Two people didn’t see me in the main event, I can’t be angry about that. Saturday in the MGM Grand, there will be more than two people watching.”

On Dustin: “My brother is timeless. His work is so fluid and special. There’s a lot buried inside that exists between Dustin and I. We love each other, but genuinely don’t like each other. This fight is necessary. I need to know where I stand. Maybe I’m a slower learner, but I won’t be outworked.”

On dealing with naysayers: “I handle the doubt through self-awareness. That’s a big issue in wrestling. You cannot be in a bubble and you can’t be a mark just for the hand that feeds you. I’ve learned you have to explore the space and genre of this sport. We want to be an alternative product. Criticism and toxicity are two very different things. Social media is a wonderful tool and way to engage fans, but I’ve learned to not be swayed by its toxicity.”

On the Attitude Era: “The ‘Attitude Era’ is the most profitable era in this sport’s history. It’s an amazing period, something to really learn from and study. But it’s over. It is not coming back, it’s that simple. The product cannot be centered in nostalgia. It can have nostalgia, but it cannot take precedent and it can never overshadow a rising male or female star breaking out on television or in front of the crowd for the first time. This show has a new cast.”